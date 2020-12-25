Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,445,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $906,495,000 after acquiring an additional 112,494 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,884,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,934,000 after acquiring an additional 189,886 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 45,678.3% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,464,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,031,000 after buying an additional 2,459,322 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.5% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,917,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,073,000 after buying an additional 9,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,750,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $162,227,000 after buying an additional 127,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $101.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.41. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 130.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.79%.

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Waste Connections from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.64.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

