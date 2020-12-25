Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $161,000 Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,067 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUV. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 731,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 59,474 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,404,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $42,989,000 after buying an additional 390,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUV stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

