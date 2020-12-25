Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $208,000 Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,831,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 12,513,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,928,000 after buying an additional 2,868,032 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,180,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,836,000 after buying an additional 2,768,403 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,729,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,113,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 712,106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC opened at $15.15 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.01%.

