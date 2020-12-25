Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 66,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a current ratio of 65.75. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 237.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

