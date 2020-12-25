Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Trading 7.7% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) traded up 7.7% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $18.61 and last traded at $18.36. 102,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 104,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Specifically, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $2,568,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Merus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $528.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,524,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,299,000 after buying an additional 85,740 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Merus by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merus by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.31% of the company’s stock.

About Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.