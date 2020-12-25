Metaverse ETP (ETP) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $185,291.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0893 or 0.00000366 BTC on exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a total market capitalization of $7.10 million and approximately $185,291.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $626.40 or 0.02564242 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00023690 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,535,316 coins and its circulating supply is 79,535,211 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.