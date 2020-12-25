Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives $846.09 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $846.09.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,552.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock valued at $3,552,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,356,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,309,570,000 after acquiring an additional 43,143 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 375,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $363,918,000 after buying an additional 91,754 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,364,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 130,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $126,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTD stock traded up $14.09 on Friday, hitting $1,140.19. 43,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,467. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $579.40 and a 1-year high of $1,228.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,142.77 and a 200-day moving average of $978.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. The business had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

