Michael Tobin Acquires 10,204 Shares of Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM) Stock

Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) (LON:BOOM) insider Michael Tobin purchased 10,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.84 ($26,129.92).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Michael Tobin purchased 10,050 shares of Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £19,999.50 ($26,129.47).

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Michael Tobin acquired 10,526 shares of Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £19,999.40 ($26,129.34).

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Michael Tobin acquired 11,904 shares of Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 167 ($2.18) per share, with a total value of £19,879.68 ($25,972.93).

On Thursday, October 29th, Michael Tobin acquired 11,764 shares of Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, with a total value of £19,998.80 ($26,128.56).

On Tuesday, October 20th, Michael Tobin acquired 15,000 shares of Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 165 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £24,750 ($32,336.03).

On Thursday, October 15th, Michael Tobin acquired 5,000 shares of Audioboom Group plc (BOOM.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £9,800 ($12,803.76).

LON BOOM opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 200.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 189.90. The company has a market cap of £32.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.47. Audioboom Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 284.85 ($3.72).

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

