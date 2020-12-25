MicroSectors Cannabis 2X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:MJO) Shares Up 1%

MicroSectors Cannabis 2X Leveraged ETNs (NYSEARCA:MJO) shares traded up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $79.65 and last traded at $79.65. 937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.87.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.61.

Featured Article: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Cannabis 2X Leveraged ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Cannabis 2X Leveraged ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.