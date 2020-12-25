MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Tops $6.82 on Major Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 25th. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 99.5% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.82 or 0.00027930 BTC on exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $72.81 million and approximately $474,882.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00032281 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.00 or 0.00426186 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002388 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.98 or 0.01438334 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000296 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,683,101 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

