Mineworx Technologies Ltd. (MWX.V) (CVE:MWX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. (MWX.V) (CVE:MWX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 22877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of C$19.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.39, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Mineworx Technologies Ltd. (MWX.V) (CVE:MWX)

Mineworx Technologies Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and the development and deployment of extraction technologies in Spain and North America. It develops HM X-mill, a mineral grinding mill for grinding of ores, as well as regrinding of concentrates and tailings; HM X-leach, a cyanide-free process for the extraction of gold and other precious metals; and HM X-tract, a modular turnkey portable processing unit that includes crushing, grinding, sizing, gravity separation, floatation, concentration, clarification, water recycling, power generation, and operational service support modules.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Mineworx Technologies Ltd. (MWX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineworx Technologies Ltd. (MWX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.