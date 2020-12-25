Monero Classic (XMC) Price Reaches $0.26

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $8,922.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.97 or 0.00645303 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001115 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000391 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Monero Classic Coin Trading

Monero Classic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

