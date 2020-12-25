Mooncoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and approximately $529.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.45 or 0.00464905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000234 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 77.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,318,274,145 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

Mooncoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

