Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Murphy Oil posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 143.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 46.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $421.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 9,365 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $99,362.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,022.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,365 shares of company stock valued at $384,383 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Murphy Oil by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $89,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MUR stock opened at $12.16 on Tuesday. Murphy Oil has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

