Murray International Trust Plc (MYI.L) (LON:MYI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,068.96

Murray International Trust Plc (MYI.L) (LON:MYI)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,068.96 and traded as high as $1,148.00. Murray International Trust Plc (MYI.L) shares last traded at $1,136.00, with a volume of 154,700 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,077.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 993.09.

Get Murray International Trust Plc (MYI.L) alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Murray International Trust Plc (MYI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.52%.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust Plc (MYI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust Plc (MYI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.