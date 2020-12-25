Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of Myomo from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Myomo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Shares of MYO opened at $6.94 on Thursday. Myomo has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Myomo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.07% of Myomo as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community.

