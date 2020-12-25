Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Position Cut by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 58.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,191 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 50.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 679,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 229,174 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Myriad Genetics by 66.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the third quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,049.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myriad Genetics stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.02.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

