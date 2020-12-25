National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get National Bank alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut shares of National Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of National Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of National Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

NYSE:NBHC opened at $33.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.12. National Bank has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $37.15.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.24 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In other National Bank news, Director Maria F. Spring sold 1,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $40,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,574.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $290,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,649.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBHC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in National Bank by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 832,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,855,000 after buying an additional 322,146 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Bank by 31.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,286,000 after acquiring an additional 171,967 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in National Bank by 3.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 675,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 57.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 153,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 9.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 340,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 28,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bank (NBHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.