NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Up 6.9%

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)’s share price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.48. 1,847,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 1,851,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NWG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded NatWest Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

