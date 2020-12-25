Nebulas One Day Volume Reaches $1.53 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi, Allcoin and Neraex. Nebulas has a total market cap of $16.16 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00047971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00330051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00030914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,211,175 coins and its circulating supply is 57,675,654 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Binance, Gate.io, Neraex, BCEX, LBank and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

