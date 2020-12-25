NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $346.78 Million

Brokerages forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will post $346.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $342.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $349.93 million. NETGEAR posted sales of $252.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $378.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.94 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%.

Several research firms have commented on NTGR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen raised shares of NETGEAR to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

In other news, insider Michael F. Falcon sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $26,858.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jef Graham sold 7,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $236,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,935 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,953 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in NETGEAR by 33.6% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in NETGEAR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in NETGEAR by 35.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in NETGEAR by 7.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,638. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.09 and a beta of 0.83. NETGEAR has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

