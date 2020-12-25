Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW) Shares Gap Up to $270.00

Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) (LON:NETW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $270.00, but opened at $280.80. Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) shares last traded at $263.89, with a volume of 958,267 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Network International Holdings plc (NETW.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 522.50 ($6.83).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 273.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 352.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

