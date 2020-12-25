Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Newater Technology (NASDAQ:NEWA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Newater Technology stock opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Newater Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.59.

Get Newater Technology alerts:

Newater Technology Company Profile

Newater Technology, Inc operates as a wastewater purification treatment company in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube Nano-filtration membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Newater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.