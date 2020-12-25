Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

A number of analysts have commented on NEXPF shares. BNP Paribas raised Nexi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nexi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Nexi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Nexi alerts:

Shares of NEXPF opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.79. Nexi has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $20.15.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.