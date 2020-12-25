NEXT Achieves Market Cap of $8.28 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One NEXT token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000834 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. NEXT has a market cap of $8.28 million and $78,862.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NEXT

NET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

