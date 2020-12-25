Noah (NYSE:NOAH) vs. Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) Critical Contrast

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) and Wright Investors’ Service (OTCMKTS:IWSH) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Noah and Wright Investors’ Service’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noah 33.83% 12.88% 10.57% Wright Investors’ Service N/A -17.66% -17.31%

This table compares Noah and Wright Investors’ Service’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noah $253.09 million 10.56 $119.10 million $2.41 18.10 Wright Investors’ Service $5.41 million 0.89 -$2.00 million N/A N/A

Noah has higher revenue and earnings than Wright Investors’ Service.

Risk & Volatility

Noah has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wright Investors’ Service has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.3% of Noah shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are held by institutional investors. 32.6% of Wright Investors’ Service shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Noah and Wright Investors’ Service, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noah 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wright Investors’ Service 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Noah beats Wright Investors’ Service on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service. It offers onshore and offshore fixed income, private equity, secondary market equity, and insurance products; and value-added financial and related services, such as investor education, corporate registration and tax planning, trust, financial leasing, and philanthropy. The company also provides private equity, real estate, secondary market equity, credit, and other investments; and online wealth management, lending, and payment technology services. Noah Holdings Limited was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Wright Investors’ Service

Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company, through its subsidiary, The Winthrop Corporation, was engaged in providing investment management, investment advisory, and financial research and related data services to large and small investors in the United States. The company was formerly known as National Patent Development Corporation. Wright Investors' Service Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

