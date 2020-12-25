Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.10). Nordic American Tankers posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $37.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $465.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.64. Nordic American Tankers has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -228.57%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 151.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,094,228 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,572 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth about $80,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 137.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 870,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 335,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.