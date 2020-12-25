Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,558 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $234.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $236.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $247.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.96.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

