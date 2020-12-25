Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 233,063 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 189% from the average daily volume of 80,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty started coverage on Northern Vertex Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.45.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship project is the Moss mine gold-silver deposit located in Mohave County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Northern Vertex Capital Inc and changed its name to Northern Vertex Mining Corp.

