Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Novation Companies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 164,191 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Barry Igdaloff sold 2,109,579 shares of Novation Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.02, for a total value of $42,191.58. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Novation Companies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NOVC)

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also provides its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctor's offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

