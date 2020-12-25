NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.10. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 204,905 shares changing hands.

NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NTN Buzztime stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.74% of NTN Buzztime at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NTN Buzztime, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides interactive entertainment and technology to bars, restaurants, casinos, and senior living centers in the United States and Canada. Its principal product and service is its tablet platform. The company also leases equipment, including tablets, and cases and charging trays for the tablets to various network subscribers.

