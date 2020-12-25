NWF Group plc (NWF.L) (LON:NWF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $197.09

NWF Group plc (NWF.L) (LON:NWF)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $197.09 and traded as low as $191.25. NWF Group plc (NWF.L) shares last traded at $204.80, with a volume of 2,616 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group plc (NWF.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 199.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 197.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £98.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

