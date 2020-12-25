OKCash Price Tops $0.0324 on Exchanges (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. OKCash has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $12,228.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKCash has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,201.59 or 1.00032782 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00019727 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00015904 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00058205 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About OKCash

OK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,261,453 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

