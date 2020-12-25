Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,025 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Olin worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Olin in the third quarter worth $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at $126,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Olin stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. Olin Co. has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.04.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. Olin had a negative net margin of 18.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OLN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $174,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,682.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $288,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,642.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

