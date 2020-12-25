OLXA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,569.00 (OLXA)

OLXA (CURRENCY:OLXA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. During the last seven days, OLXA has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OLXA token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinlim and EtherFlyer. OLXA has a market cap of $477,310.28 and $3,569.00 worth of OLXA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00136848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.10 or 0.00687742 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00180619 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00371547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00063880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00100824 BTC.

About OLXA

OLXA’s total supply is 2,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,359,420,210 tokens. The official message board for OLXA is medium.com/@olxacryptoasset . The Reddit community for OLXA is /r/olxacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OLXA’s official Twitter account is @OlxaCoin . OLXA’s official website is www.olxacoin.com

OLXA Token Trading

OLXA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Coinlim. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OLXA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OLXA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

