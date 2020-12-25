Omni (OMNI) Price Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Omni has a total market cap of $1.83 million and $813,488.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $3.25 or 0.00013433 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Omni has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.70 or 0.00499619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000222 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002963 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,126 coins and its circulating supply is 562,810 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

