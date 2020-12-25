OneLedger (OLT) Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last week, OneLedger has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OneLedger token can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, UEX, Bilaxy and BitForex. OneLedger has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $85,139.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00047078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00316599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016439 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00029164 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About OneLedger

OLT is a token. Its launch date was June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,707,754 tokens. OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OneLedger Token Trading

OneLedger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, BitForex, CoinEx, UEX, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.