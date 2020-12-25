ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,328 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $430,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 5.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 19.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in ONEOK by 61.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 93,925 shares during the period. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Bank of America lowered ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONEOK from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.73.

NYSE OKE opened at $38.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

