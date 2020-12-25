Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Redfin in a report issued on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.54). Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.52 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.07.

Shares of RDFN opened at $78.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -106.92 and a beta of 1.90. Redfin has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 719.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 757.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,284. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $257,802.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,900.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,321 shares of company stock valued at $3,522,112 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

