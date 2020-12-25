Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Shares Gap Up to $0.45

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.50. Oragenics shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 481,243 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $32.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.45.

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Oragenics, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

