O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $480.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 price objective for the company.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.02, for a total transaction of $997,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,969 shares in the company, valued at $9,485,674.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,300 shares of company stock worth $10,099,210 in the last 90 days. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $217,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $413,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,433,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 102.6% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 286,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,865,000 after buying an additional 145,177 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $461.76. The company had a trading volume of 257,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,850. The firm has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.95. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $487.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $450.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.73. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.