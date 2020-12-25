Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.60

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 4389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Organogenesis from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $696.30 million, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.27. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a negative net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $100.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wayne D. Mackie purchased 42,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $138,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 161,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 20,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $67,694.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,904. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 138,492 shares of company stock valued at $590,220 in the last ninety days. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 74.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Organogenesis during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 75.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 202.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 36,520 shares during the period. 4.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

