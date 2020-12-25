Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Origin Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Origin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Origin Bancorp.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.24 million. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OBNK shares. DA Davidson cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

In related news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 17.8% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 140,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 139.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,129 shares during the period. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Origin Bancorp stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $27.61. The stock had a trading volume of 47,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $38.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

