Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

OBNK stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. Origin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $68.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.24 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Equities analysts predict that Origin Bancorp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OBNK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 76.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 456.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 48.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

