Origin Protocol (OGN) Trading 15.8% Lower Over Last Week

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Origin Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $24.15 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00046799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.45 or 0.00314437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016509 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00029319 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. It launched on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,644,356 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com . Origin Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

