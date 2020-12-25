ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

ORIX (NYSE:IX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IX. Zacks Investment Research raised ORIX from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ORIX has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IX opened at $73.99 on Friday. ORIX has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.94.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Research analysts predict that ORIX will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter worth $20,633,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,846,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ORIX by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,956,000 after buying an additional 29,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ORIX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,330,000 after buying an additional 17,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

