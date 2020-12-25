Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

OSMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSMT opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.87. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The firm has a market cap of $263.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 73.47%. The firm had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.54 million. Analysts forecast that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 40.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 291.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

