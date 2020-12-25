Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.71

Shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and traded as low as $1.69. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 130,176 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Oxbridge Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 million, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.46.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 383,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $1,364,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 29.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.