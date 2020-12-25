Palamina Corp. (PA.V) (CVE:PA) Shares Down 5.6%

Palamina Corp. (PA.V) (CVE:PA) fell 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 2,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 28,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market cap of C$7.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21.

Palamina Corp. (PA.V) Company Profile (CVE:PA)

Palamina Corp., through its subsidiary, Palamina SA de C.V., focuses on the exploration of mineral deposits in Mexico, Canada, and Peru. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, manganese, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Coasa, Bendi, Cori, and Orco gold projects located at south-eastern Peru; the Tinka iron oxide copper-gold project covering an area of 1,800 hectares located in southern Peru; the Lagos silver copper project covering an area of 7,900 hectares located at south-eastern Peru; and the El Santuario property located in the Cardonal district, Hidalgo State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Palamina Corp. (PA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palamina Corp. (PA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.