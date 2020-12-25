Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Down 13.4%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s share price traded down 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.67. 15,517,627 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 657% from the average session volume of 2,050,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

PTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($0.29) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 138,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palatin Technologies by 402.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 80,528 shares in the last quarter.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

