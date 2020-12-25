Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Down 13.4%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)’s share price traded down 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.67. 15,517,627 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 657% from the average session volume of 2,050,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
PTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.
Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of ($0.29) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)
Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.
